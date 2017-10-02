Crash causes traffic delay on US-10 - WNEM TV 5

Crash causes traffic delay on US-10

(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash caused traffic to back up for miles on eastbound US-10 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened after the Garfield Road exit in Bay County about 4:25 p.m.

The right lane of eastbound US-10 is blocked due to the crash.

