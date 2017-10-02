Las Vegas shooting illustrates need for blood donors

The need for blood skyrockets after a tragedy like the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"It is very important and of course it is always needed. We need it every day. Especially with what has happened in Las Vegas," said Ellie Kueffner, blood donor.

She said what happened in Las Vegas Sunday night is her worst nightmare, but she knows unexpected tragedies do happen. That's why she donates blood all the time.

"I donate blood every 56 days if I am able. That's how long it takes for your body to regenerate those blood cells," Kueffner said.

Michigan Blood in Saginaw mainly supplies locally and the Red Cross helps across the country.

The Red Cross said they have provided more than 250 additional blood products to hospitals that are taking care of victims from the Las Vegas shooting.

The Red Cross issued a statement saying they are grateful for all donors who generously give blood and platelets throughout the country.

Kelly Sopczynski, with Michigan Blood, said even though they are not sending extra blood to Las Vegas, it is always needed in Mid-Michigan.

"It fluctuates on a day to day basis. We never know what traumatic cases will come in through the ER and what hospitals have on hand. It's really a day to day influx on inventory and what hospitals are needing," Sopczynski said.

As for Kueffner, she said she donates for one reason.

"It's the right thing to do," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.