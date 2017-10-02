Mid-Michigan couple witness aftermath of Las Vegas shooting

A newlywed couple from Mid-Michigan was celebrating their marriage in Las Vegas when the shooting happened Sunday night.

"A very eerie feeling fell across the strip last night. All the lights were shut off, shows were canceled. Everything was just completely shut down," said Dillan Morman, Freeland resident.

He witnessed the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"We watched people run down the street down Las Vegas Boulevard that looked like they had been trampled on, clothes ripped off, missing shows, blood all over them," he said.

He and his wife Cady were in a nearby hotel. They had just gotten married on Thursday. The couple made a fateful decision not to attend the country music concert where so many lost their lives.

"That is the Excalibur where we are staying at. And of course right next to it is the Luxor. And then right there is Mandalay Bay," Dillan Morman said. "From where I'm standing I can see both the windows that were broken out and used to go from that point right there to across the strip where it was at."

Meanwhile in Mid-Michigan, his mom Kim learned her son and daughter-in-law were safe.

"Very grateful. I mean very. I mean to think about all that's, I mean yeah, I don't even want to go there," Kim Morman said.

She realizes there are a lot of mothers out there that got a very different phone call on Monday.

"It's horrible. It's just beyond tragic. It's just heartbreaking," she said.

As for her son, he said he's grateful to be alive. He is ready to see his family again and enjoy an emotional reunion with his mother.

"It's been fun out here, but after that it's time to go home. Time to go to Michigan," he said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.