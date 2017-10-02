Flint middle school warns of stranger danger incident

A Flint middle school is warning parents of a stranger danger incident that happened Monday morning.

It allegedly happened at a bus stop near Mandeville and Phillips Street about 7:05 a.m., Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools Superintendent Eddie Kindle said.

A student reported a man offered the student a ride and the student declined, then the man allegedly opened the car door and the student ran home, Kindle said.

The student said the man was alone in a white car with an Ohio license plate.

The Flint Township Police Department and the Metro Police Authority have been made aware of the situation, Kindle said.

"We want to keep our students safe and aware of the possible dangerous situations that can occur within our community. Please talk to your children about strangers, the importance of being aware of their surroundings, and when possible, the value in always walking with others," Kindle said in a letter to parents.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.