Talking to your kids about mass shootings

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

New details and videos from the Las Vegas attack are all over social media and TV.

Some of those surfing the web or flipping through channels are children.

TV5 spoke with experts about the best ways to talk to your children about mass shootings.

"It is very important because they are going to hear it in other places," said Lisa Bruder, with the Genesee Health System.

She said children will have lots of questions.

"It's important to be truthful. Do not try to sugar coat or expand on it. Try to leave out all the extra scary information that adults sometimes talk about," Bruder said.

Bruder oversees a team of counselors and therapists that work with children at the Genesee Health System.

She knows it's not always easy to talk about such an extreme case of violence with children. She said it is best not to sweep things under the rug.

Bruder said some children might have a harder time processing the attack. She said there are warning signs that your child isn't coping properly.

"If you notice they are becoming more anxious or quiet or being isolated in their room for this situation or any other, have an open dialogue. Talk to them. Be willing to share your own feelings and ask them to explain their feelings as well," Bruder said.

Bruder said be careful when dealing with children in different age groups. She said how you tell them should be a little different.

"For a 5-year-old you need to get down to their level. Sit with them side by side, make eye contact. Make sure to answer any feelings they may have, which will be different than a 12-year-old," Bruder said.

