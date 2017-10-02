Mid-Michigan couple in Vegas as shooting breaks out

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

A country music festival turned into horror in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history Sunday night.

A Mid-Michigan couple was near the horror as it unfolded.

"The first shots happened and then more shots and more shots and more shots," said Scott Jacques, Mt. Pleasant resident.

Jacques saw people running, ducking and screaming when he left his Las Vegas hotel room Sunday night. He wanted to see what the commotion was in the streets.

"I was probably about 100 yards from the strip. A big wave of people started coming saying 'he's shooting again. He's shooting again,'" Jacques said.

That's when Jacques stopped investigating and started running.

"It almost seems like it was unreal you know," he said.

He and his wife Katrina were staying at a hotel a few blocks from where the shooting happened. They were far enough away from the concert where they weren't in danger, but the experience has left them rattled.

"It's definitely going to raise my awareness on what we do while we're here in Vegas this week," Jacques said.

The couple said there's a heavy enough police presence on the strip that they do feel safe enough to finish their vacation instead of heading home right away.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.