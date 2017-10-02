Campaign encourages residents to get trained in emergency situations

What would you do if tragedy struck and first responders weren't able to get to the victim or victims in time?

There is a push to train people to deal with trauma in a new campaign called Stop the Bleed.

"Knowing how many people spend time on the strip and how many people were potentially harmed horrified me," said Dr. Samer Kais, trauma surgeon at St. Mary's Hospital.

Kais received a call Monday morning that left him shaken, but grateful. His brother lives in Las Vegas and was in the area where the mass shooting unfolded Sunday night.

The shooting left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

Kais' brother and some friends were OK, but he said as a trauma surgeon he knew how serious the situation was.

"An incident like this involving 50 plus deaths and more than 400 additional casualties would far strip our ability to take care of these patients," Kais said.

Kais practices at St. Mary's, which is a level two trauma center. He said it takes a group effort to handle situations that involve mass casualties like the one in Vegas.

He said the hospital follows their own protocols, but also works with other hospitals in the area to prepare for the worst.

"Certainly if something like this happened, we would be communicating with each other immediately," Kais said.

He said residents can play a life saving role when tragedy strikes.

Stop the Bleed encourages everyone to become equipped in how to stop a patient from bleeding to death before medical help arrives.

"Sometimes a T-shirt itself can be used. Wrap it around the arm and tie it as tight as you can and see if that stops the bleeding," Kais said.

