Gun expert offers insight on potential weapons used in Las Vegas shooting

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A massive outdoor musical festival in Las Vegas was broken up by the sounds of gunfire Sunday night.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in what's being described as the worst mass shooting event in modern U.S. history.

Police said Stephen Paddock was perched in his hotel room with a small arsenal of weapons when he began opening fire on the crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

Investigators said Paddock may have had as many as 17 weapons with him in that hotel room.

The attack is raising questions about how one person could do so much damage so quickly. Many wonder what type of guns the suspect used in the horrific attack.

"My best guess would be an illegal converted AR-15. He must've machined it to rapid fire. The frequency of the sounds was very consistent," said Phil Sheridan, CEO of Sheridan Arms.

Sheridan said you would have to manufacture five to six parts by hand and then rework the semi-automatic gun, something that would take the skill of a machinist.

"These are not easily convertable. So you have to know what you're doing," Sheridan said.

Some experts said he may have used another device that can be found on the internet. It can be very dangerous and is legal in Nevada and Michigan.

Once the device is attached it can fire 600 rounds a minute.

"It's not very efficient. You almost have to artfully hold the gun and it's tough to aim doing that," Sheridan said.

However, accuracy was not necessary for Sunday night's shooter.

"A mass crowd of people there. So anything you fire at them, you can't miss because there's what was it, 22,000 people there," Sheridan said.

Police have not given any specifics to what type of guns the suspect was using, just that multiple guns were recovered in the hotel room. More guns and explosives were also recovered at the suspect's home.

