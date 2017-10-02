Open prayer session held in wake of Las Vegas shooting

The tragedy of the Las Vegas shooting has affected people across the nation.

On Monday, people in Mid-Michigan held an open prayer session to comfort each other after the senseless act.

"It does break my heart. I shed tears when I found out that these things happen," said Kristyn Russell, youth minister at the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Midland.

Russell may live in Michigan, but she had friends who were visiting Vegas during the attack.

"I immediately went to Facebook and saw all of them had posted and said 'we're home. We're safe.' But it is that kind of initial feeling like 'oh my gosh, I might know somebody out there,'" Russell said.

The loss of life and sad news is hard to bear. That's why she and her parish came together to support each other and pray for Vegas.

"Comfort comes from when you gather and you have that shoulder to lean on and you have people who are there with you," Russell said.

Payton Stearns, with the parish, said the shooting doesn't just affect the Las Vegas community.

"It affects our whole nation and the whole worlds. And I feel like for us to join together and just lock arms and join hands and just barrel through problems like this, it's very powerful," Stearns said.

They hope their prayers are answered and they bring comfort to those affected in Vegas.

