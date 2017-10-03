Police investigate shooting in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate shooting in Saginaw

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw. 

It happened early Tuesday morning on State Street, near Hanchett. 

Our reporter saw multiple people taken away in a police cruiser. It's unknown if there were any injuries. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more. 

