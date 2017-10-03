Man killed, couple hurt in motorcycle crash - WNEM TV 5

Man killed, couple hurt in motorcycle crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A crash between a truck and motorcycle left a local man dead and a couple hurt. 

It happened about 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 near the intersection of Davis Lake and North Lapeer Road in Mayfield Township. 

Investigators said a 2016 Harley Davidson was west on Davis Lake Road when a northbound 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 series pickup truck ran a red light at the intersection and hit the motorcycle broadside. 

The driver of the motorcycle, 70-year-old Paul Scott, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer by ambulance. He later died from his injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, an 82-year-old couple from Fostoria, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Speed and alcohol were not likely factors in the crash, police said. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

