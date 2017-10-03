FBI to deliver opening statements in case against Sunnyside Gang - WNEM TV 5

FBI to deliver opening statements in case against Sunnyside Gang

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The FBI is expected to deliver opening statements Tuesday in the case against a notorious Saginaw gang. 

Twenty-one members of the Sunnyside Gang are accused of trafficking a number of drugs through the Mid-Michigan area. 

So far, all but one of them have agreed to accept a plea deal. 

The suspects range in age from 19 to 45. 

