Snyder: Lower flags to half-staff after Las Vegas shooting

Gov. Rick Snyder is calling for U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The governor on Monday encouraged residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flags at half-staff through sunset on Friday.

In a statement, Snyder asked Michiganders to pray for those injured and those fighting for their lives.

“Michigan joins the rest of the nation as we mourn the dozens of lives lost in Las Vegas,” Snyder said. “Sue and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of lost loved ones as well as the Las Vegas community as they deal with the aftermath of this terrible tragedy. I also ask that we come together as Michiganders to pray for the hundreds of people injured and those who are fighting for their lives.”

At least 58 people died when a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival. At least 515 people were injured.

