Back to the 80s

It was a pleasant start to the week in Mid-Michigan with tons of sun and temperatures taking a nice jump into the middle and upper 70s. As we get ready for the second day of the workweek, we expect more of the same, but this pleasant stretch won't last nearly as long as our heat from last week.

Today & Tonight

We're not quite as chilly this morning in Mid-Michigan with your out-the-door temperatures in the 50s across most of the area. Dry conditions also accompany those pleasant temperatures, allowing for a smooth Tuesday morning commute.

Expect another warm up this afternoon with our temperatures making the climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Even our lakeshore areas should warm up with the rest of us with southwesterly flow offshore. We will be breezy at times with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

After a sunny start, cloud cover will gradually increase as the day goes on, trending in a mostly cloudy direction toward the evening drive. Areas to the west such as US-127, will likely see the cloud cover move in sooner.

Even with the increase in cloud cover, we'll be staying dry through today. Once we reach the overnight, rain chances will increase toward the morning commute with showers and thunderstorms approaching from the west. At this time, severe weather is not expected.

Lows will be mild and muggy with most in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday

Wednesday's commute will likely start with some rain for some, with chances lingering into the afternoon, especially in locations farther to west.

Later in the afternoon toward the evening the rain chances will wind down, first in our northern counties along M-55, with areas near I-69 the last to clear. By the evening hours, by 5 PM or so, things should be drying out and skies will be starting to clear.

With plenty of cloud cover and the rain in the morning, temperatures won't be quite as warm on Wednesday with highs largely in the middle 70s. With clearing skies at night, those 70s should have no trouble falling into the 40s and 50s.

