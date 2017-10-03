Trooper who fired Taser before fatal ATV crash has resigned

A Michigan State Police official says a trooper who fired his Taser at a teenager before the 15-year-old crashed an all-terrain vehicle in Detroit and died has resigned.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner tells The Detroit News that Trooper Mark Bessner resigned Sept. 22 and two other state police employees were suspended Sept. 26 in connection with the case. Bessner earlier was suspended amid ongoing investigations.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Tuesday to Bessner's lawyer, who has said Bessner made a split-second decision under tough circumstances.

Banner didn't detail what prompted the other suspensions, but said it was "appropriate" based on the agency's investigation.

Damon Grimes' Aug. 26 death prompted protests and a $50 million lawsuit from his family. Prosecutors will review the case for possible charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.