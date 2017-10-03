Woodchips burn in Michigan, causing big smoke plumes

Officials say a fire that started in an area being used to store woodchips caused widely visible smoke plumes in southeastern Michigan.

Dexter Area Fire Chief Robert Smith tells The Ann Arbor News that the fire department responded Monday evening after a "massive pile" of woodchips caught fire in a gravel pit. No injuries were reported, but heavy equipment was needed to deal with the blaze.

Smith says the fire isn't expected to spread, but smoke could continue. The gravel pit is located about 40 miles east of Detroit.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

