Michigan aims to stop job-hopping after police misconduct

Legislation up for a final vote in Michigan aims to stop police misconduct from being kept a secret when officers apply for a new job at another department.

The bill is expected to win approval Tuesday in the House after clearing the Senate earlier this year.

It would require law enforcement agencies to keep records of the reasons for and circumstances surrounding any officer's employment separation. The officer would have to sign a waiver allowing a prospective employer to ask for the records.

The department could not hire the officer unless it receives the records.

The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones, has said he wants to stop "bad apple" police officers from hopping from job to job.

