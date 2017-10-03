Investigating looking into whether ex-officer abused drugs from - WNEM TV 5

Investigating looking into whether ex-officer abused drugs from pill take-backs

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police are handling an investigation into a former Mid-Michigan police officer who allegedly collected prescription drugs from area agencies for personal use.

Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury and MSP confirm the ongoing investigation into former Burton officer Shawn Duncanson.

The investigation, launched early this year, is looking into allegations that Duncanson reached out to agencies across Genesee County and offered to dispose of any pills turned in through drug take-back programs.

Duncanson was placed on administrative leave when Michigan State Police took on the case on Feb. 1. He reportedly resigned in June.

Michigan State Police report warrants could soon be issued in the case.

