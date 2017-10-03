Woman's body found in van in northern Michigan river

Police say a woman's body has been found in the back of a minivan that was submerged in a river.

Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O'Brien said a fisherman Tuesday alerted authorities to the van submerged in about 15 of water near a boat launch along the Boardman River.

O'Brien tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle the body of a woman believed to be in her early 20s was found inside the vehicle. Her name has not been released.

It wasn't clear how long the van had been in the river. O'Brien says the fisherman did not notice the van when he left the boat launch about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

