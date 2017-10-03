Michigan vs. Michigan State football game a state tradition

The cross-state rivalry between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State University Spartans is a Michigan tradition.

The rivalry goes back generations and is a tradition that captures the spirit of Pure Michigan, the Pure Michigan campaign said.

“While we may be cheering for different teams we are all united in a tradition that speaks to the iconic events and state pride that embody the Pure Michigan experience,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “Whether you Bleed Maize and Blue or Sparty On, we are all Pure Michigan. We are proud to partner with UofM and MSU to celebrate one of the great fall traditions in our state.”

The two football teams will compete under the lights of the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The winning team takes home the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

The game is presented by Pure Michigan, which promotes travel throughout the state.

For a chance to win a team football signed by Coach Dantonio and Coach Harbaugh, you can show your team spirit on Twitter throughout the weekend. Tweet a photo of your scenic route to the game using #PureMichiganScenicRoute and either #VoteGoGreen or #VoteGoBlue for your team pick.

All tweets must include the two hashtags to be eligible to win the football. One fan will be chosen at random for each of the two team hashtags to win the signed footballs.

