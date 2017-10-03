Bob Seger postpones tour after doctor's orders

Bob Seger has postponed his upcoming tour dates after receiving doctor's orders regarding an urgent medical issue.

The medical issue involves Seger's vertebrae, but no other details were released on his website.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon," Seger said.

Seger last performed on Thursday in Pittsburgh. He had to postpone his Saturday show in Columbus.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at www.bobseger.com when they are available. The tickets sold for concerts being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates, the website said.

The following shows have been postponed:

Sep 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Oct 5 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct 7 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Oct 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 12 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Oct 14 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Oct 19 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 21 Frisco, TX Ford Center at The Star

Oct 24 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Oct 26 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Oct 28 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov 2 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Nov 4 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Nov 7 Boise, ID Ford Center

Nov 9 Portland, OR Moda Center

Nov 11 Seattle, WA KeyArena

Nov 13 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena

Nov 15 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center

Nov 17 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

