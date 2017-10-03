Bob Seger postpones tour after doctor's orders - WNEM TV 5

Bob Seger postpones tour after doctor's orders

Posted: Updated:
Press Photo By Romain Blanquart Press Photo By Romain Blanquart

Bob Seger has postponed his upcoming tour dates after receiving doctor's orders regarding an urgent medical issue.

The medical issue involves Seger's vertebrae, but no other details were released on his website.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll.  It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon," Seger said.

Seger last performed on Thursday in Pittsburgh. He had to postpone his Saturday show in Columbus.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at www.bobseger.com when they are available. The tickets sold for concerts being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates, the website said.

The following shows have been postponed:

  • Sep 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

  • Oct 5 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

  • Oct 7 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

  • Oct 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

  • Oct 12 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

  • Oct 14 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

  • Oct 19 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

  • Oct 21 Frisco, TX Ford Center at The Star

  • Oct 24 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

  • Oct 26 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

  • Oct 28 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

  • Nov 2 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

  • Nov 4 Inglewood, CA The Forum

  • Nov 7 Boise, ID Ford Center

  • Nov 9 Portland, OR Moda Center

  • Nov 11 Seattle, WA KeyArena

  • Nov 13 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena

  • Nov 15 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center

  • Nov 17 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.