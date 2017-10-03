Responding to tragedy: Sheriff's office reacts to Vegas shooting

Since Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, the sheriff's department there has said there may have been no way to prevent the attack.

His officers have been praised for their quick assessment and speedy response.

How prepared are Mid-Michigan officers to jump in and save lives in the face of tragedy?

"We are always preparing," Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson said.

He said when chaos erupts, like the horrifying scene in Las Vegas, they have a plan. He said that's why they are always training in case of an active shooter or any other kind of attack.

"It's not just this event. This event is why we prepare every single day for soft targets being attacked or groups of people that are radical or lone wolfs," Swanson said.

Swanson said they train for and role play these types of situations in schools and hospitals often. When something like the Vegas shooting happens, they try to use it as a learning tool.

"You have to meet a threat like that with equal or greater force. Those kinds of threats only stop for three reasons. Number one, they choose to stop and they rarely do. Number two, they are neutralized by someone or three, they take their own life," Swanson said.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has 13 vehicles that are stocked full of life saving tools including ballistic shields, trauma gear and powerful weapons.

However, it's not just law enforcement who should plan for the worst.

"What happened in Las Vegas should spark a conversation with everybody. It doesn't matter what you are, what group you are affiliated with. This is what unifies this country. Talk about it with your family, with your church, with your schools," Swanson said.

Swanson said these types of attacks are few and far between. He doesn't want to spread fear, but he wants people to at least talk about it and have an idea of what to do.

"You have to be vigilant. This kind of thing can happen in a second when you least expect it, expect it," Swanson said.

