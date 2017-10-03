Las Vegas shooting sparks debate on silencers

By Cortland, cropped and retouched by Atirador (Image cropped from Image:Suppressors.jpg) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

As police try to figure out what led the Las Vegas shooter to commit such a heinous act, the shooting has reignited a sweeping debate over gun control across the nation.

"I'm calling on all Americans who are responsible gun owners to weigh in. Weigh in. How do silencers help anybody other than people who want to hurt us," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

A bill currently in Congress, known as the Share Act, would dramatically ease restrictions on things like silencers.

In light of the violence in Las Vegas, that bill has been tabled indefinitely. However, the proposed act is stirring a lot of gun control controversy.

"I don't agree with that. I definitely don't agree with that," said Mariana Torres, resident.

Torres has a sister who lives in Las Vegas. She does not support federal legislation that would make it easier to purchase gun silencers.

The bill is supported by the National Rifle Association.

Opponents of the measure said lives in the Las Vegas massacre were saved because people could hear the gunshots. They insist more victims would've died if those firearms used in the mass shooting had a silencer on them.

Torres shares that opinion.

"If we couldn't hear nothing going on, we wouldn't be able to escape from anything at that point," Torres said.

There is more than one viewpoint when it comes to the gun silencer debate.

"Are you aware that those aren't really silencers? They're suppressors. They're not really silencers. There's still a bang from the weapon. It just reduces decibels to reduce hurt to your ears," one resident said.

As for Torres, she is just glad her sister, who had thought about attending the country music concert, is OK and she hopes the violence stops.

"I thank God that my sister wasn't there because that could've been a loss for me," Torres said.

