Man charged after allegedly shooting kitten

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell posted on Tuesday a man has been charged for shooting a kitten.

In a Facebook post, Pickell said his office was told about the suspected abuse on Sept. 26.

After obtaining records from animal control and the veterinary office treating the kitten, investigators discovered the kitten - now named Ratchet - had been shot in one of its front legs, subsequently breaking its humerus. Pickell said the veterinary team had to amputate Ratchet's leg to save his life.

The post details what investigators believe led up to Ratchet being shot,

After further investigation, it was revealed that a security guard at a local salvage yard had shot the small animal. We learned from the investigation that the security guard had wanted to use a scrap vehicle to drive around the yard, and noticed a cat, Ratchet, in the front seat of the car eating leftover food. After failing to get Ratchet to move by throwing a bottle at the kitten, our investigation revealed the guard fired two rounds from his 9mm Glock at the animal. We further learned the guard was very familiar with that gun, and it was his intent to shoot Ratchet in the leg. After shooting the cat, the guard continued his rounds, and made no effort to render aid.

Pickell reported the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged the security guard with one count of killing or torturing an animal, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of four years. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Pickell concluded his post by voicing his support for stricter animal cruelty laws.

"We must fundamentally change the way we view these cases in Michigan, and our entire country," Pickell wrote. "It is time to treat animal abuse cases with the seriousness response they demand!"

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.