Macomb pair accused of trafficking woman with disabilities - WNEM TV 5

Macomb pair accused of trafficking woman with disabilities

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
WNEM WNEM
MACOMB, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a suburban Detroit couple face human trafficking and prostitution charges for hiring out a 29-year-old woman with disabilities for sex while forcing her to live in a shed.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Misty George and 38-year-old Michael Welch were arraigned on the charges Tuesday. George also is charged with using computers to commit a crime.

It says relatives of the victim who has mental and physical disabilities contacted police after she left the Macomb Township mobile home park where the couple lived and learned what had happened to her.

It says George and Welch advertised the victim online and took money from several men who paid for sex with her.

It's not clear whether George or Welch have attorneys who might comment on their behalf.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.