Second-half ups and downs

It was a muggy, cloudy, and in some cases rainy start to our Wednesday across Mid-Michigan. Not exactly a sentence that screams October. It will begin to feel a lot more like it should in early Fall tonight, but can we expect it to last?

Tonight

We're in the figurative and literal clear on our Wednesday night! With today's cold front departing south and east of us, a small pocket of high pressure over the Dakotas will have an opportunity to visit us here in the Great Lakes.

Along with the clear skies will come some notably cooler temperatures overnight. Lows will settle into the low and middle 40s, putting us right around average for a change! Not necessarily a night to turn the heat back on, as the cooler conditions should make for some nice sleeping weather if you're willing to leave the windows cracked.

>>Current Temperatures Across Mid-Michigan<<

Thursday

Take how Wednesday's weather played out, and throw it into reverse on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will give way to returning clouds in the afternoon and evening ahead of a new storm system set to lift northward out of the south-central Plains. No wet weather is expected during the daytime period, so we at least won't need to worry about grabbing the umbrella.

While Thursday will begin on a seasonably cool note, we'll return to the unseasonably warm category again in the afternoon. Highs will be muted slightly from the previous few days, but should have trouble reaching the low 70s across much of Mid-Michigan.

Friday & Beyond

The threat of showers returns on Friday. Forecasts have been somewhat wishy-washy on the exact timing of the rain, but expectations are for a wave of scattered rain Friday morning to be followed by a second round during the second half of the afternoon. Whatever time you'll be out, you'll want the umbrella close by.

In addition to the rain gear, it will be a day to break out an extra layer and some long sleeves. Highs will hold to near normal for the first time all week, topping only the mid 60s.

Friday's scattered showers are still on track to become a more substantial rain event on Saturday. The combination of a warm front lifting northward through Michigan and an approaching cold front to our west will pump a large swath of moisture in across the Great Lakes.

Periods of steady rain will be likely throughout the day, with some early indications of as much as 0.50"-1.00" of rainfall for much of the state. While this still won't break the deficit, it would go a long way toward easing some of the dry conditions we have endured since the beginning of September. See the attached images for the specifics on the growing drought.

Get the rest of the prognosis for the weekend and beyond in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.