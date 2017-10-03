The tug-o-war continues

Now the third day of October, and Summer remains dug in here in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures that should be reaching the mid 60s are roaring right past that mark, opting instead for the upper 70s and low 80s. Although Summer may have the upper hand right now, it's all part of the ongoing seasonal tug-o-war that will rage on this week.

Tonight

Clouds have already retaken the majority of our skies across Mid-Michigan, and cloudy they will remain throughout the night. Even so, we'll get to enjoy this bonus warmth as temperatures only gradually slide off into the low 70s this evening!

A cold front over Wisconsin and Iowa will continue on an easterly march into the overnight period, eventually spilling a few showers into the region as we approach daybreak. A few thunderstorms may also come along for the ride in the ongoing unseasonably warm air. Low temperatures will settle only to middle and upper 60s, and could actually result in a different form of record-breaking warmth!

The current record for warmest low temperature in the Tri-Cities on October 4 stands at 63 degrees, set in 2005. Tonight's expected low of 67 would easily break that mark and continue our Fall stint of record warmth.

>>Current Temperatures Across Mid-Michigan<<

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will present an occasional headache for commuters during the first half of Wednesday, bringing some occasionally heavy downpours with them on their way through. Be sure to grab the umbrella on your way out the door, and be prepared to slow down on slick roads. Much of the rain threat will be confined to the morning before tapering off by mid-afternoon.

You can check for any storms that may cross your path with our Interactive Radar!

As the storms depart, parts of the region may even sneak in some late-day sunshine but our air mass will begin to undergo a change as the cold front passes to the east. High temperatures will still remain above average in the low to mid 70s, before beginning to drop off quickly during the evening.

Whatever clearing we may lack during the daytime on Wednesday, we will more than make up for on Wednesday night. Clearing skies combined with the change in air mass will usher in a cool, Fall feeling as lows bottom out in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday & Beyond

A small pocket of high pressure takes over on Thursday, but it's grip on our weather will prove to be short-lived. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will again give way to returning clouds in the afternoon and evening ahead of a new storm system set to lift northward out of the south-central Plains. Those wanting the cooler weather to stick around should be pleased with highs only topping the mid 60s to around 70.

The threat of showers returns with the new storm system on Friday. In addition to an umbrella, it will be a day to break out an extra layer and some long sleeve. Highs will hold to near normal for the first time all week, topping only the mid 60s.

Where Wednesday's rain will offer little in the way of drought-relief, it is looking increasingly likely that we will get some more substantial help during the first half of the weekend. The combination of a warm front lifting northward through Michigan and an approaching cold front to our west will pump a large swath of moisture in across the Great Lakes.

Periods of steady rain will be likely throughout the day, with some early indications of as much as 0.50"-1.00" of rainfall for much of the state. While this still won't break the deficit, it would go a long way toward easing some of the dry conditions we have endured since the beginning of September.

Get the rest of the prognosis for the weekend and beyond in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.