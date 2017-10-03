Scientists surveying Les Cheneaux Islands fish populations

Michigan scientists are renewing one of the longest continuous fish surveys in the Great Lakes.

The state Department of Natural Resources this week is collecting fish from channels and bays of the Les Cheneaux Islands, located along the Lake Huron shoreline on the Upper Peninsula's southeastern tip.

They're using nets at stations across the island chain to gather specimens that represent broader populations.

Research biologist Dave Fielder says their length, weight and other characteristics will shed light on the health of various species.

Of particular interest are yellow perch, a frequent target of fish-gobbling birds called cormorants.

The DNR has conducted the survey annually since 1969. This year's results will be made public during a presentation in Cedarville in April 2018.

