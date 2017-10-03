Mid-Michigan residents hold vigil to honor victims of Las Vegas shooting

People across the country are still coming to terms with the vicious attack in Las Vegas Sunday night.

To help people heal and pay tribute to the victims, Mid-Michigan residents gathered for a vigil on Tuesday.

"Feeling really bad and horrified for the people who were involved in the tragedy and their families," said Sarah Shulz, with the Women of Michigan Action Network.

The community came together to honor the 59 lives cut short by the Las Vegas gunman. Shulz said it was a moment she will never forget.

"Flashing back to Orlando and Sandy Hook and my next train of thought was this keeps happening and really nothing changes," Shulz said.

Change was part of the message of the vigil.

The Women of Michigan Action Network partnered with Moms Demand Action and used the moment to push for gun law reforms.

"You can close loopholes in our background check system. That you can have the gun conversation asking about guns when you drop your kid off, to having policies that are common sense by still respect the Second Amendment," said Carol Sullivan, with Moms Demand Action.

Sullivan said coming together and praying is important, but it is not enough.

"This is becoming much more common place and I don't mean just the mass shootings that capture the headlines. Violence that happens every day, tragedies, accidents that happen every day," Sullivan said.

Shulz said the WOMEN group may be having similar events coming up in the future.

