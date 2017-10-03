Can we expect any Fall, this Fall?

Apple cider. Pumpkin spice. Staples of Fall that can be difficult to get into the mood for with temperatures running in the 80s and 90s.

Now 11 days into the Fall season, Summer seems intent on only allowing us brief visits from some cooler weather rather than giving in to the seasonal change. So with that in mind, is there any hope for some actual Fall weather this Fall?

Long range temperature forecasts don't look overly promising for the real classic Autumn weather to settle in for the long haul in the near future. Outlooks for both the middle of October and the month as whole lean decidedly into the above-average category.

High pressure ridges are likely to continue working their way across the United States in fairly frequent succession for the next several weeks, each time allowing unseasonably warm air to bubble northward into the Plains and Great Lakes. The longer this pattern remains in place, the longer it will take for true Fall to settle in.

This might sound bleak for those aching for cooler readings, but it won't be a total loss. Rather than a nonexistent Fall, we're likely to see some brief stints of cooler conditions in the coming weeks before ultimately giving way to a delayed onset to prolonged Autumn weather.

Average high temperatures through the remainder of October will cool from the mid 60s to the low 50s. So even if temperatures do continue to run above normal, we're more likely to see highs top 60s or 70s rather than 80s and 90s.

As always, we'll have your day-to-day numbers in your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, be it record-breaking warmth, or a more typical Autumn chill.

