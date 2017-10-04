Study: Link between baby advice books and postpartum depression

A recent survey suggests 53 percent of new moms who turned to baby advice books actually felt more anxious or unsure after reading them.

Doctors at Swansea University also found that moms who read the most self-help books were more likely to show symptoms of postpartum depression, and lack confidence in their parenting abilities.

>>Read more about the study here<<

In today’s Where Moms Meet, we want to know where did you turn for your parenting advice? Did it make you question your ability to be a successful parent?

Share your thoughts on our TV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.