Councilwoman proposes ban on rifles in Detroit hotels

Drama surrounding the Las Vegas massacre sparked a new proposal from a Michigan councilwoman.

Janee Ayers, of Detroit, wants to see a possible ban on rifles in hotels within the city.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip hotel and casino opened fire Sunday night on people at an outdoor country music festival below.

The rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.

Ayers said tougher rules on weapons in hotel rooms could help prevent similar attacks, but her opponents argue that she's simply exploiting the situation to advance her career at City Hall.

