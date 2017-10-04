Disabled woman kept in shed, sold for sex in Michigan

Two people in Macomb Township, Michigan have been arrested for holding a special needs woman captive and selling her for sex.

The human trafficking suspects were arrested after an anonymous tip leading investigators to the Westbridge Manor mobile home park, the Macomb County Sheriffs Deputies Office said.

Michael Welch, 38, and Misty George, 30, were arrested for keeping the 29-year-old woman, with both mental and physical disabilities, in a vacant shed near the suspect's home. Welch and George allegedly set up date advertisements for the victim through an online website.

Several men responded to these advertisements and paid money to the suspects for sexual services from the victim.

The victim was originally allowed to stay within the home and was eventually moved to the shed after she could not afford to pay the rent that the suspects demanded. The victim was not allowed in the home to use the restroom or shower.

Once the victim left the mobile home park, family discovered what had occurred and contacted authorities, deputies said.

After the arraignment process, Welch attempted to escape as he entered the sheriff's transport vehicle. A brief foot chase ensued and he was quickly captured. He was returned to the Macomb County Jail where he awaits new charges for that attempted escape.

Welch and George were charged with felonies of human trafficking and accepting prostitution earnings. George received an additional charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

George and Welch are believed to be in a dating relationship and do reside together. George was given a bond of $75,000.00 and Welch was given a bond of $50,000.

Both are due to appear back in court on Oct. 24.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said that human trafficking can happen anywhere - especially with women and children in poverty or abusive situations.

