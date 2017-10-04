More than 100 bell ringers needed for upcoming season - WNEM TV 5

More than 100 bell ringers needed for upcoming season

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Looking for a holiday job? Here's one that's sure to help you get into the spirit of the season.

The Salvation Army of Genesee County plans to host two job fairs this week.

They'll be looking to hire more than 100 bell ringers for the upcoming season.

The first hiring event is happening from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Beecher Corps location on Coldwater Road in Flint.

Applicants must be at least 18 years or older.

