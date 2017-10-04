It's Count Day! Why your child's attendance is key today

It's one of the most important days for public schools across Michigan.

It's Count Day, which means your child's attendance is key to just how much money his or her school gets from the state.

Fall Count Day determines 90 percent of each school's funding. It's such a big deal, that most schools offer incentives to convince students to attend.

The next Count Day is in February, which represents the remaining 10 percent.

Schools also encourage parents to take part in International Walk to School Day as a way to promote physical activity in children.

