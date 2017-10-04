Michigan health chief back in court in Flint water case

Testimony is resuming in Flint, Michigan, as a judge considers whether the state's health director should go to trial for the death of a man who had Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis.

Corinne Miller is returning to the witness stand Wednesday. Michigan's former head of disease control believes a spike in Legionnaires' in Genesee County in 2014-15 was related to a switch in Flint's water supply.

Miller's former boss, Nick Lyon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. Prosecutors say a timely alert about the Legionnaires' outbreak might have saved 85-year-old Robert Skidmore. He died of congestive heart failure, six months after he got Legionnaires'.

Lyon remains director of the Health and Human Services Department. Miller pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.