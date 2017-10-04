Rain to start, sun to finish

Despite some extra cloud coverage in the afternoon, yesterday was a pleasant day in Mid-Michigan with temperatures around 80 during the afternoon and humidity remaining at tolerable levels.

Those warm temperatures are continuing this morning, but some rain showers will be passing through, a nice sight for folks hoping for a little rain.

Today & Tonight

Showers are just starting to make their push into western areas of Mid-Michigan as the morning commute has gotten underway, so plenty of folks traveling through the early morning rush will be making the commute dry. Temperatures aren't bad either in the lower 70s for most.

Rain chances will be increasing however as the morning goes on and continue into the afternoon. Our northern counties will see the rain end first later on this morning, with the I-69 corridor and eastern Thumb later this afternoon.

Rapid clearing will occur behind the front, leading to plenty of late day sun across the area, so evening plans should be just fine later tonight. Temperatures will be fairly steady today, with highs in the low to middle 70s expected later on this afternoon.

Clear skies keep rolling into the overnight, setting us up for a good cool down. Lows should have no trouble reaching the middle 40s tonight. Some fog will be possible, but right now it appears we'll avoid that fog becoming a major issue. We'll keep our eyes on that.

