It's National Taco Day!

Let's taco 'bout it...

Wednesday is National Taco Day!

Tacos can be hard or soft, made with a tortilla of corn or wheat, and wrapped around a variety of fillings.

According to a web site dedicated to the day, Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos last year.

Check your favorite taco eateries. Many are offering discounts today.

'Tis the season for tacos. Celebrate with our exclusive #NationalTacoDay Gift Set, four classic tacos for $5. Available October 4 only. pic.twitter.com/GxcsUm2WhK — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2017

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.