Fake tickets circulating for Michigan vs. Michigan State football game

The cross-state rivalry between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State University Spartans is a Michigan tradition.

The two football teams will compete under the lights of the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The winning team takes home the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

University officials are warning of ticket scammers head of the rivalry game, though.

The University of Michigan’s ticket office said fake tickets are making the rounds for the home game, according to our CBS affiliates at WWMT.

Michigan said the athletic office tickets are already sold out. The school said StubHub is the only second-hand market approved by the university.

Anyone with fake tickets won’t be allowed into the game, so buy beware.

The Wolverines host the Spartans on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

