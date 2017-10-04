Man, 71, hurt in Sanilac County crash

Authorities say a crash in Sanilac County left a driver with serious injuries and a pickup heavily damaged.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at about 1:15 a.m. on M-46 and Ruth Road in Washington Township.

Investigators said a 2013 Ford pickup driven by a 71-year-old Milford man was heading southbound on Ruth Road when it ran a stop sign, went through the ditch and came to rest in a field.

The driver was taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment. He was later taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

The crash caused substantial damage to the pickup, according to officials.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but the driver may have been tired and unfamiliar with the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

