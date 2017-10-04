High Wind Warning issued for Mighty Mac

Windy conditions have officials warning drivers who may cross the Mighty Mac.

A High Wind Warning was issued about 8:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for motorists preparing to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

>>More details on the warning here<<

Vehicles such as campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers, are especially vulnerable to high winds.

Officials are urging drivers to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change.

If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.