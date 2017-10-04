September Recap: 2nd driest in Saginaw, abundant sun all month long

It may be hard to believe, but the month of September has finally passed us by. It was an interesting month that had plenty to talk about, most notably a six day stretch of record breaking temperatures.

Now that the final numbers are in, we can examine how September 2017 stacked up against all of the rest!

Abnormally Dry: 2nd Driest In Saginaw

It was a great month for outdoor plans, with the month kicking off with a beautiful Labor Day weekend. With a busy weekend spent outdoors, there weren't many complaints about that, rightfully so! But as the month went on, the rain just never seemed to arrive, at least on a consistent, measurable basis.

For the month, Saginaw only tallied .44" of rain, with only 7 days out of the month with at least a light rain. With a total that low, 2017 earned the 2nd driest September on record title in the Saginaw area.

Flint fared a bit better, although not much, with a rain total of .84" for the month, with 9 days of at least light rain. Flint's finally number wasn't quite as dry as Saginaw's on the all-time list, but still good enough for the 9th driest spot on record.

Despite the lack of rain in September, it appears we'll get off to at least a decent start at the beginning of October. Check out the 7-Day Forecast for this week's rain chances!

Abundant Sunshine: Perfect 30 for 30 in Saginaw

When the National Weather Service releases their monthly climate report, sky cover is one of the categories that is included with things like our monthly temperatures and rainfall. Days are classified as fair (clear, sunny skies), partly cloudy, or cloudy.

In the Saginaw area, all 30 days of the month were able to achieve partly cloudy or better sky conditions. 20 of those days were considered fair, and 10 were considered partly cloudy.

Flint was close behind Saginaw with nearly the same numbers, but one day cloud cover was a bit more stubborn, preventing Flint from achieving partly cloudy conditions or better all month long.

Record-Breaking Heat: 9th Warmest In Saginaw

Considering the run of record-breaking temperatures we were on, you could probably assume it was one of the warmest Septembers on record in the Mid-Michigan area. That assumption may be correct, but the place on the list may surprise you.

The final tally shows an average temperature of 65.6 for the month in the Tri-Cities region. This was warm enough to achieve the 9th spot on the list.

The top spot? September of 1931 with an average temperature of 69.0 degrees for the month. Close behind for 2nd? 1993 with 68.0 degrees for an average temperature. For reference, a lot of the records we broke during our stretch this year, occurred in the 1930s and 40s.

Flint wasn't able to crack the top 20 for the warmest Septembers on record, but we were still nearly 3 degrees above average for the month, with an average temp of 63.9.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.