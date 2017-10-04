$50M lawsuit filed following death of Michigan inmate

A $50 million lawsuit has been filed following the death of a Michigan prison inmate who collapsed after complaining of chest pain and difficulty breathing.

The Detroit News reports the lawsuit by attorney Geoffrey Fieger accuses the Michigan Department of Corrections and a company that handles inmate health care of not getting John Stein proper care.

The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment Wednesday from the MDOC and contractor Corizon Health Inc.

The MDOC earlier said two health care workers at Cotton Correctional Facility near Jackson had been suspended.

Stein had convictions for weapons possession by a prisoner, home invasion and stalking. The lawsuit says he had served his sentence and was awaiting release when he complained Sept. 5 of health issues, but was sent to his cell.

