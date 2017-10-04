SEA LIFE Aquarium carves into Michigan vs. Michigan State - WNEM TV 5

SEA LIFE Aquarium carves into Michigan vs. Michigan State

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
AUBURN HILLS, MI (WNEM) -

The cross-state rivalry between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State University Spartans is a such a Michigan tradition that even the fish get into it!

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium in Auburn Hills posted a Facebook live to their page showing two aquarists in a pumpkin carving war – Michigan State vs. Michigan style.

In the nearly 20-minute video, the aquarists can be seen under water carving the MSU and UofM logos into two separate pumpkins in a race as dozens of fish swim around them.

Who won? Check out the video to find out. 

