SEA LIFE Aquarium carves into Michigan vs. Michigan State

The cross-state rivalry between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State University Spartans is a such a Michigan tradition that even the fish get into it!

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium in Auburn Hills posted a Facebook live to their page showing two aquarists in a pumpkin carving war – Michigan State vs. Michigan style.

In the nearly 20-minute video, the aquarists can be seen under water carving the MSU and UofM logos into two separate pumpkins in a race as dozens of fish swim around them.

Who won? Check out the video to find out.

