Driver faces charges after elderly couple hit walking dogs

A driver who authorities say hit an elderly couple walking their dogs in August in western Michigan, killing one of them and one of their dogs, is facing charges.

Grand Rapids police say 75-year-old Joy Gillette was walking with her 77-year-old husband when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road. Police say Gillette was pronounced dead at a hospital and her husband had serious injuries.

Police say one dog died of crash injuries at the scene and another returned to the couple's Grand Rapids home.

Police announced Wednesday that 34-year-old Kristina Joyce Ryl is awaiting an Oct. 17 hearing on whether the case goes to trial after being recently arraigned. Charges include operating while intoxicated causing death. Court records don't list a lawyer for her.

