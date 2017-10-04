BREAKING: Overpass on US-10 restricted after crash - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Overpass on US-10 restricted after crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Part of a busy highway is restricted to traffic following a crash in Midland County.

Midland County Central Dispatch reports eastbound and westbound US-10 at the E. Ashman Street overpass is restricted due to a crash. Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more. 

