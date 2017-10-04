BREAKING: Overpass on US-10 restricted after crash

Part of a busy highway is restricted to traffic following a crash in Midland County.

Midland County Central Dispatch reports eastbound and westbound US-10 at the E. Ashman Street overpass is restricted due to a crash. Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

