US-10 has re-opened after crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Dispatch reports US-10 has reopened after a crash in Midland County.

Eastbound and westbound US-10 at the E. Ashman Street overpass has opened back up after a crash. Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries. 

