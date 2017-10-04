Mother accidentally runs over child while unloading cases of water

Authorities said a mother accidentally ran over her toddler while unloading cases of water in Flint.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at around 3:30 p.m. near Averill Avenue and Montana Avenue.

Investigators said Sarah Ann Freshcosy, a mother of five, was parking her van in her driveway to unload some cases of water when her two-year-old daughter, Jasmine Marie Freshcosy, stepped behind the vehicle.

The mother reversed her Dodge Ram 350 passenger van and accidentally backed over her daughter, police said. Freshcosy’s older children yelled for her to move the vehicle forward.

The mother then loaded her children into the van to take the injured toddler to Hurley Medical Center.

Jasmine is currently in critical condition.

Flint Police and CPS are still investigating this case. Child Protective Services was also called to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jason Groulx at 810-237-6811.

