Oh deer! Michigan ranks top 10 in deer collision

State Farm has wrapped up its 15th annual deer claim study, which helps show the likelihood of drivers hitting a large animal, like a deer, elk, moose, or caribou.

Michigan has the ninth highest likelihood for drivers to hit a deer with a 1 in 85 chance. West Virginia was the state with the highest likelihood with a 1 in 43 chance.

State Farm reminds drivers that a collision with a deer from the front or side of a vehicle can cause significant injuries and property damage.

The insurance company recommends these safety tips to keep drivers safe:

Slow down during dusk and dawn.

If you see one deer, prepare for more deer to cross the road.

Pay attention to deer crossing signs.

Always buckle up – every trip, every time.

Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic.

Brake if you can, but avoid swerving. This can result in a more severe crash.

Remain focused on the road. Scan for hazards, including animals.

Avoid distractions. Devices or eating might cause you to miss seeing an animal.

Do not rely on products such as deer whistles. They are not proven effective.

If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focused on the road ahead.

