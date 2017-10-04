Michigan man shot in Las Vegas 'grateful' to be home - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man shot in Las Vegas 'grateful' to be home

Posted: Updated:
Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
ROMULUS, MI (AP) -

A suburban Detroit man who was shot in the leg in Las Vegas says he was greatly aided by an off-duty police officer and an off-duty nurse who stabilized his injury.

Lee Dorchak, a Warren resident, was in a wheelchair Wednesday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He tells WJBK-TV that he's "grateful" to be home and adds: "There's a lot of people that can't say that."

>>Slideshow: Portraits of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting<<

Dorchak says a police officer and a nurse cut his jeans and turned a belt into a tourniquet. He was among the hundreds who were injured Sunday night at a country music concert outside a Las Vegas casino. More than 50 people were killed.

Dorchak says he's ready for the challenge of recovery.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.