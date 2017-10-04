Michigan man shot in Las Vegas 'grateful' to be home

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A suburban Detroit man who was shot in the leg in Las Vegas says he was greatly aided by an off-duty police officer and an off-duty nurse who stabilized his injury.

Lee Dorchak, a Warren resident, was in a wheelchair Wednesday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He tells WJBK-TV that he's "grateful" to be home and adds: "There's a lot of people that can't say that."

Dorchak says a police officer and a nurse cut his jeans and turned a belt into a tourniquet. He was among the hundreds who were injured Sunday night at a country music concert outside a Las Vegas casino. More than 50 people were killed.

Dorchak says he's ready for the challenge of recovery.

